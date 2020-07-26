I want to congratulate the Forest Service for publishing a revised forest plan.
As a long-time Bozeman resident, I have seen outdoor recreation use on the forest grow significantly over the years and the new plan will help to manage recreation so that we don’t love the forest to death. I’m particularly glad to see that the new plan designates a Hyalite Recreation Emphasis Area.
However, I think this designation should be expanded to include beautiful South Cottonwood, as proposed by the Gallatin Forest Partnership. South Cottonwood is heavily used by hikers, trail runners, and mountain bikers as well as by skiers and snowshoers during the winter. It is just as important to proactively manage recreation in South Cottonwood as it is in Hyalite.
