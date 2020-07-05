Many anti-forest management letters fail to recognize a significant wildlife habitat issue in the western U.S.: too many trees in lower elevation forests. In their 2015 book, “Ponderosa,” Drs. Stephen Arno and Carl Fiedler note that there are 10 to 20 times more trees per acre in modern vs. pre-settlement low elevation pine forests. How can this be?
In pre-settlement times, lightening and human-ignited fires were very common. Frequent fires in ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forests produced an aspect of large, widely spaced trees with a fairly open understory. Bird species like the flammulated owl and Lewis’ woodpecker and big game animals require such habitat, so there must have been a lot of it around.
Then timber-hungry western expansionists high-graded the best logs out of millions of acres of low elevation conifer forests. And then Smokey Bear arrived! So, we lost the big trees so critical to many wildlife species and the historic fires that maintained open forest conditions. This paved the way for the unnaturally dense pine and fir forests that now compose our “view shed.” Fires through these dense forests are a threat to humans and will prevent the development of large trees. So it is too late for the do-nothing approach. Restoration forestry is sorely needed in many low elevation forests.
Before retiring as a wildlife biologist, I worked extensively with the American Bird Conservancy, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and others who helped private landowners restore historic forest conditions using thinning to allow development of big trees and creation of snags (dead trees) so important to cavity-nesting wildlife. Fire and/or selective tree harvest may then be used to maintain this habitat.
This is truly a win-win for people and wildlife: fuels reduction in the wildland-urban interface and restoration of “natural” habitat.
