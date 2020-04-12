We can all agree that our lives will never be the same. The invisible enemy has shaken America to its core as well as to the entire world. We are witnessing the most incredible situation we could ever imagine, and one that we will be talking about for a long, long time.
It is hard to imagine what our lives will look like when we finally recover from this pandemic and get our lives back. The lives we used to know will not be the same. All those things that we took for granted may have a different meaning in our lives. All mundane things we used to do before we found ourselves in quarantine, have a unique flair of appreciation.
Mother Earth is taking a respite from pollution, noise and much more. Families are spending more time together than ever, and people of faith appreciate their place of worship much more. In many cases, we were brought to our knees in prayer. We are in this together, and we are affected equally, although it may be harder for some than others for many different reasons. Our economic situation will take months to recover, and we will experience unexpected hardship.
It is expedient that the government unite and do what is right for the country as a whole. Leave the politics aside and find a middle ground to work together against this invisible enemy that has threatened the fabric of the United States and the world. Americans ingenuity and might will get us troughs but, it will be faster and kinder by doing what is best for the country and its citizens and not for a political party.
