The Republicans should not be afraid of Democrats rigging the next presidential election: The Democrats are not good at it. In 2016 Donald Trump kept telling us that the 2016 election would be rigged, but in spite of receiving almost three million more votes than Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton lost the election. In a recent letter from Sen. Daines I saw the statement that the American people elected Donald Trump. I know Republicans like to say that, but in a pure democracy we would have President Clinton.
Since 1992 the Republicans have won the popular vote in a presidential election once. Once! It would appear that indeed Democrats are really bad at rigging elections, or maybe Republicans are really good at it.
With a combination of gerrymandering and voter suppression, the Republicans manage to win elections with a minority of votes. It looks this year like the Republicans know that they can’t win a straight out election, so they are trying all sorts of things to suppress the vote in Democratic areas and disenfranchise voters in those same areas or demographics.
As we are seeing Republican attempts to assure a “win” by Donald Trump, we are seeing things we have not seen before and, I suspect, have yet to see even more egregious acts than we have seen before. Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy about Supreme Court nominations suggests that they want to be assured that any legal matters, if appealed sufficiently, will come before a staunchly Republican court.
One would hope that there would be enough Republicans of integrity and patriotism that such shenanigans wouldn’t even get off the ground. But in a Faustian deal, the Republicans seem willing to throw over any of the higher virtues and marked the Republican Party I grew up with.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.