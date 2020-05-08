From my perspective, the editorial board is foresighted in saying, "Science, not politics must lead the way." (April 20)
Science isn't a thing. It's a method. The fields of biology, physics, chemistry, genetics, astronomy, etc., are results of scientific process based on empiricism (observation and sensing of the physical reality).
Science doesn't provide "absolute truth," but moves us closer and closer to what is actual. Science uses inductive reasoning to assemble examples and form generalizations that are more and more accurate, rather than depending on the closed-system of deductive logic which depends on assumptions (premises, axioms, etc.) to begin, and eventually has to turn back on itself to cite its own steps for proof, according to Kurt Goedel, and cannot arrive at absolute truth (although it may be our most useful tool in life). Science is about becoming. It doesn't assume absolutism, so it is open-ended in seeking new knowledge.
Politics is about deal-making, and representatives (I guess they call themselves "leaders" now) are elected based on goals (i.e., cutting taxes, prohibiting females' reproductive options, building walls in the desert, etc.) which ultimately lead to deal-making. If our country had a goal of Seeking New Knowledge, actions and procedures proposed in Congress could be evaluated based on moving - or not - towards that goal. We could get rid of patent laws that enable companies to control their patents for 17 years, stifling the competition of creativity and ingenuity.
Most importantly, the U.S. would resume basic research, which is what "made our nation great" in the first place, and undertake applied research that has greater worth in leading to the health and well-being of humanity, rather than following some marketing-plan that benefits a few.
Science, not politics, must lead the way.
