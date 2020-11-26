This is an open letter to those community members, business owners and especially, elected leaders who are ignoring the recommendations and regulations of our state’s public health experts.
The greatest burden of sacrifice during this public health crisis is being placed upon:
• Our health care professionals, teachers and other frontline workers who daily risk their own health to care for and serve the rest of us;
• Our kids are aren’t getting the education they deserve;
• Our seniors who are cut off from their loved ones and in some cases are dying alone;
• Our Native American and Black neighbors who are disproportionately getting sick.
Local and state public health experts have trained their entire lives to understand diseases like COVID. And across the globe, they have learned a lot about this disease since it first emerged last winter. Locally, and now at the state level, they have put in place proven measures to help flatten the exponential rise in cases across the state.
The implementation of these measures will have an economic impact, which will add to the list of those bearing the greatest burden of sacrifice in this crisis. The sooner we all act – as we did last spring – to stop the uncontrolled spread of COVID and provide financial support to those in need, the better.
Those who refuse to mask up, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings are failing this community. The elected officials who refuse to lead by example, follow proven public measures and take action to provide relief to those most impacted are failing our state.
We have to do better, Montana. Our individual actions have an impact that ripples across this state. Let’s all please act as if our neighbors matter to us.
