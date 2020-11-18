"Montana State University reported 265 new cases this week, a 37% increase over last week. A total of 990 cases have been reported at MSU since Aug. 1.
"Despite the increase in cases, MSU officials said this week that they are confident they can finish the semester with in-person learning."
This is a quote from Saturday's edition of the paper. MSU is a COVID superspreader and needs to shut down in-person attendance immediately! If other institutions can offer online degrees so can MSU. To continue in-person learning at this point is not fair to the students and certainly not to other Bozemanites, our health care workers who are being hit hard by this increase and by our overall effort to keep Bozeman a sanctuary from this killer virus. Stop now!
