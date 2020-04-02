Russ Johnson, ("GOP hypocrisy comes to forefront,” March 26), needs to back off the caffeine! Has he missed the fact that we are in a national emergency spurred by a deadly pandemic? With business' closing all across the country to wait out the health crisis, the unemployment has spiked.
American workers and business' need the help that our government is about to sign into law and begin distributing. Russ says he will frame his uncashed check as a statement to his "right-wing Republican, "conservative" friends." The old term is, "Cutting off your nose to spite your face."
Russ, you could keep that uncashed check under glass to continue to fan the flames of your irrational hatred, or, as an alternative, how about cashing that check and donating that money to small businesses in your community, struggling under the burden of the pandemic? Lend a hand to your community or nurture yourself destructive hatred. Your choice.
