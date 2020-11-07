Today I had my first experience ever “flying signs” to raise money for our community’s warming center. Although I have lived over 30 years in Montana, I have never been thrilled by the frigid winters, the dumping of snow in what seems like a nano-second, or the terrible roads.
I’m a pretty big whiner about these things. People ask me why in the world you would live here then. I live here because of days like today. When I left my warm snuggly home - to battle the elements for something that I truly believe in - I did not expect for there to be much traffic. I was wrong and forgot that this is Montana, and we persevere. I saw and met people of all ages and walks of life coming together to support their community and their neighbors.
Standing in blizzard like weather, with freezing temperatures, never felt so darn good. Believe me when I tell you that it warmed me clear to my toes. I started the day thinking this was the worst possible weather to do this in and ended up thinking it was absolutely the best. As I am sitting here now in my cozy home, I am more convinced than ever that everyone deserves to have a warm, safe place to be. This has been a really challenging year in so many ways.
I am extremely grateful to the HRDC and this community for reminding me how much I love being a part of this community. Thank you HRDC for giving me the opportunity to participate in something that I will cherish for years to come. If you have never flown signs for a beautiful cause, you just don’t know what you’re missing.
