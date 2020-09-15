On June 26, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) proposed a rule to eliminate the sale, marketing, advertising and distribution of flavored electronic smoking products in Montana. Despite support from health organizations, schools, elected officials and youth throughout Montana, including Bozeman city commissioners, Bozeman Health and other local organizations, the rule was withdrawn.
In Gallatin County, flavored electronic tobacco products have negatively impacted the youth in our community. According to 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, over half of local high school students had tried vaping, and over 37% are current users (used once or more in past 30 days). These staggering statistics are higher than the national average. To put these numbers in perspective, only 4% of Gallatin County adults use electronic vapor products (BRFFS, 2017). Nicotine is highly addictive in any form, and it can have lasting effects on the developing brain.
Various studies, including the National Youth Tobacco Survey (2018), indicate most youth start with a flavored product, and cite flavors as their primary reason to use e-cigarettes. Flavored tobacco products are cheap, accessible, and heavily advertised in gas stations, grocery stores, and other venues frequented by children. In Gallatin County alone, 124 tobacco retailers sell electronic vapor products. Of those, 110 are accessible by everyone under 21.
The tobacco industry has used flavors for decades to attract youth, knowing they are more likely to get addicted and continue to use these products than those who initiate tobacco use later in life. Fortunately, the rule proposed by the Montana DPHHS will not be the last aimed at protecting our youth from e-cigarettes. Future initiatives to eliminate flavored products should garner support from individuals concerned about the health and wellbeing of youth in our community.
