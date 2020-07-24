I fully support a complete ban on the sale of all “flavored” vape and “flavored” E-cig products.
I am proud to be a volunteer parent advocate representing the Montana chapter of Parent’s Against Vaping/E-cigarettes. PAVe is a national grassroots organization founded in 2018 by three moms as a response to the youth vaping epidemic. I joined PAVe here in Montana because this issue is deeply personal for me.
My health remains compromised to this day from the lasting chronic effects of smoking even though I was able to quit after many attempts 38 years ago. But, just as big tobacco targeted my extended family by marketing cigarettes to me, my siblings, and cousins when we were young, they are targeting our youth right now with “flavored” e-cigarettes/vaping products using the same playbook updated for a new generation. They use deceptive social media marketing, stealth by design, high-tech products, and downplay the health risks.
And they lure them in with sweet and fruity flavors to mask the harsh taste of nicotine salts that vaping companies use to deliver enormous and more potent amounts of nicotine.
Please show your support for the ban on “flavored” vape and “flavored” e-cig and send to the Department of Public Health Human Services. Comments will be taken until 5 p.m. on July 24, at dphhslegal@mt.gov.
There is nothing more important than protecting our kids!
