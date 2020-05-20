Goodbye, rights and freedom. This pandemic has changed the world at least for the time being but maybe forever. I have a feeling we are not the free country we were.
While I understand us trying to flatten the curve in the beginning, I am at a loss to understand why we have not opened back up by now. State and federal governments are flat out trampling our rights under the Constitution. I live in the state of Montana and right now I am being told I cannot go to Cooke city to look at a piece of land for sale. People should take a hard look around. This is supposed to be America, not China or Russia.
I thought we had rights. I thought we were free. I thought Yellowstone Park belonged to the people. Civil rights and American freedom will be something that is taught in history class in school. We better wake up now and fix this before it is too late. The cure definitely is worse than the virus.
