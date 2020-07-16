We’re going to be stuck in this pandemic for a long time if we allow fear to override good public health practices.
The Gallatin County Board of Health meeting planned for the morning of Tuesday, July 14, was planned to review an emergency rule for masks and quarantine requirements—sensible measures that will help slow the community spread of COVID in the Bozeman area. I am disappointed that community members disrupted the meeting and refused to respect social distancing requirements set by the state of Montana.
I know folks are scared and mistrust their government. And I get that. I’m asking everyone to engage respectfully with our community leaders and to be willing to help others. Asking folks to act in the best interest of the community is not an unfair burden. We live in community with others, and for our own health and quality of life, it's in our best interests to act with the community's interests in mind.
I want to thank the board of health members for their service. I encourage folks to share their views with respect, so the board can hear your views and then make difficult decisions. They need to be able to hear from everyone. You may not get what you want—but you can still keep going. You can share your views, be heard by your neighbors, and try to persuade folks to share your perspective.
