What will Medicare for All really cost? We currently pay more than any other industrialized country for health care. Scholars of health economics in universities and foundations (Thorpe, Blahaus, Peri, Friedman, Rand, Yale, Urban Institute) have described in detail how the program might be funded. All project a large increase in spending by the federal government.
The figures represent new federal spending, but not an increase in health care costs. Don’t be fooled. Some political pundits represent the dollar volume cost of M4A as enormous and that it comes with increased taxes. Every one of the studies on funding say the real cost of Medicare for All will be nothing since we are overpaying now by 5.7% or more. Currently we are providing health care for fewer people than would be covered under Medicare for All and those people receive fewer health care benefits.
Currently money flows from individuals, families and businesses to insurance companies, then to hospitals, physicians and other providers. Under Medicare for All it would flow to the federal government as modest taxes before being transferred to providers, and the total amount transferred would be reduced.
Thus, the cost of Medicare for All should not be a barrier to its implementation. The principal barriers are fear of the unknown and the threat of disruption of status quo. Consequently, we should stop thinking about the cost question and turn attention to how to implement the system that would reduce cost of health care and generate substantial health benefits for all Americans.
We need to summon the will to enact change and face the challenge of managing the transition. Medicare for All is a serious proposal supported by a majority of Americans. We cannot keep the system we have.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.