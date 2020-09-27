I went to my mailbox on Tuesday where I found a flyer from Club for Growth Action spouting fear about taxes. I shook my head. These groups have been spouting this same malarkey for a generation.
They act as though it’s still 1980. Like the top marginal tax rate is still 70%. They act as though we don’t have 40 years of evidence that tax cuts don’t pay for themselves. We are currently engulfed in fire smoke, it hit 97 here the day the Bridger Foothills fire blew up.
We have serious problems that demand serious leadership, and all we get from groups like this is fear. Be Afraid. You might have to pay higher taxes. The flyer never mentions that new taxes could pay for new infrastructure and services that we all might value.
A more honest flyer would say that while there is no evidence that lower taxes yield stronger economic growth, lower taxes are the preference of our donors. But honesty doesn’t make for much of a boogeyman.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.