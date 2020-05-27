I agree with Matt Woody and his comments to the letter from the GVIA about anti-Semitism. The message on anti-Semitism in today’s society is absolutely correct. With such a righteous and powerful message to share, I struggled to understand why the faith leaders elected to bring up politics other than to paint one party over another.
Mr. Soros spent over $20 million dollars supporting the last two Democratic presidential candidates and was a large contributor to the largest Democratic PAC. Do Pam Wherry or the faith leaders believe none of this money comes back to Montana for TV advertising and support of the Democratic agenda?
Recently he donated $18 billion (yes with a “B”) to the Open Society Foundations. Among worldwide causes, they support a number of liberal activist positions in the U.S. These donations are layered behind multiple innocuous sounding organizations. One recent study traced $2 million to Montana, supporting environmental causes and even a popular liberal blog site that uses the Montana name. It is not anti-Semitism to disagree with this activism or the positions they support or liberal blogs. That criticism has nothing to do with religion or background or upbringing.
But on counterpoint fairness, at least now we know it is unacceptable for Democrats to insight the name of the Koch family to raise ire or money? Do the faith leaders want us to withhold disagreement with politically active donors depending on religious affiliation? Balderdash!
But the faith leader’s column did make me wonder. We have many not-so-loving critiques of President Trump and his family on these pages. These must be from more liberal-leaning folks that I am sure don’t intend it, but since a member of President Trump’s family is Jewish, is that criticism anti-Semitism?
