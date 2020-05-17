I write in response to Matt Woody’s letter published May 12, in which he describes Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson and Rev. Jody McDevitt as “hypocritical” in their May 6 piece about rooting out anti-Semitism in Montana. Mr. Woody agrees with the ministers that anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred have no place in our community.
But he calls their reference to the Gallatin County Republican Party “underhanded” and “a political jab.” Mr. Woody seems not to have noticed that the statement that Rev. Christenson and Rev. McDevitt identified as anti-Semitic came from a fundraising letter by the Gallatin County Republican Party. Because it was the local Republican Party who wrote the statement, “Historically, we have been outspent by George Soros and his minions by large amounts.” It is scarcely “underhanded” or “political” to attribute it to the party. I have seen the letter. That statement is written there, and the letter was signed by a local Republican Party official.
As our two faith leaders observe, George Soros, a wealthy Jew and Holocaust survivor, often appears in far-right circles as a mastermind of global plots or a manipulator of events. To imply that Soros is supporting “minions” and spending heavily in Gallatin County politics is to use a standard anti-Semitic image to raise funds for the Gallatin County Republican Party. It is not hypocritical to attribute their own statement to them.
When a local political party uses an anti-Semitic image to raise funds, it is they—not our faith leaders, and not, I hope, the majority of our fellow citizens—who take a “political jab.” As Mr. Woody says, “anti-Semitism is wrong. If you think there is a place for it in our community, you are a coward.”
