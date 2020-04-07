There are many people rising to the occasion in this pandemic.
One group is “The Sewers.” Face masks are being made out of vacuum bags and other materials. There is lots of information on social media to show you how to make these. I am personally relieved that people are recognizing the need to wear something over their face when out grocery shopping and during "essential tasks.”
I haven’t been grocery shopping for four days, but when I did many people were not wearing masks. As a retired hospital health care “veteran” for 30 years, a red flag popped into my head. This is a virus transmitted in and out of respiratory cavities of humans; we need to cover the entry and exit regions at the source.
We are doing a great job distancing and washing hands. All of it works. I just think as long as we are taking all these drastic measures we ought to include a facial barrier. Even a retrofitted bandana is better than nothing. It might be awhile before they come out with a vaccine. Wonder if we will see stylish face masks coming soon, I hope so. Take care out there.
