A New York state judge recently ordered a Manhattan developer to remove as many as 20 floors on a new 52-story building that does not comply with zoning regulations (Feb. 19, 2020, www.enr.com).
As the new Klimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman nears completion just in time for the busy summer season, it reportedly finds itself in the uncomfortable position of having 19 more hotel rental units than were approved by city planning review.
The Klimpton Armory Hotel's dilemma fits neatly with Bozeman's acute lack of adequate shelter spaces for persons and families temporarily in desperate situations.
Klimpton Hotels, the luxury arm of InterContinental Hotels Group in San Francisco, could do themselves and their new host town a great favor and sit down with Bozeman's Human Resources Development Council to work out an agreement to permanently provide these extra 19 rooms as a gesture of good will to those in need.