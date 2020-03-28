Extra puzzles in the paper a thoughtful way to help Jennifer Heller Mar 28, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just a thank you to the Chronicle for adding in the extra puzzles! A thoughtful way to help people. Appreciate all you do. Jennifer HellerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Puzzle People Thank Appreciate Submit a letter Letter Policy To enhance the public discussion on issues, the Chronicle encourages letters from our readers. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Thank-you letters, letters in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. We will also not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. More from this section Graybill best pick to serve as our attorney general Posted: 12 a.m. Local parks still open, get out and enjoy nature Posted: 12 a.m. NorthWestern trying to game system, maximize profits Posted: 12 a.m. Daines' divisive rhetoric does not serve Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Thank you to all those working during coronavirus Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you support the decision to order Montana's residents to stay at home?" You voted: yes no undecided Vote View Results Back