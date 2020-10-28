We found out we were expecting our second child last winter. Being terrible at keeping secrets, I told my friends as we drove to Bridger later that day. COVID-19 was far from our minds as we sat on a packed deck enjoying the sunshine of a mid-winter day.
Soon after Gov. Bullock issued a stay-at-home order to get ahead of the virus that was racing our way. Montanans took it seriously and worked hard to reduce the virus spread.
All winter long, I read about woman elsewhere having to deliver their baby without their husband or loved ones. Women wearing masks during labor. I spoke to friends whose parents had not yet met their new grandchild. Yet I felt confident that Montana would continue to stay ahead of the curve and come fall these wouldn’t be concerns I would face.
Yet fall is here and rather than worrying about whether I’ve packed a phone charger in my hospital bag, I’m watching cases steadily rise in the county. Suddenly, I’m facing the reality of cases hitting much closer to home. As I wait to welcome my baby any day, the reassurance that our 2-year-old will be happy staying with grandma is shaken as my mom waits for test results after possible exposure. I worry whether my partner should stay with our toddler rather than be at my side.
The Chronicle editorial board wrote: “It’s up to us. We can get lax about virus mitigation measures and watch it spread rapidly. Or we take matters into our own hands and do what has been proven to work.”
As a plea from an expecting mother and from all mothers facing the possibility of soon welcoming a child, let us not become lax, but double-down on our efforts to reduce the spread.
