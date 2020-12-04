To all you folks out there who voted for our governor-elect here are some things we can expect:
First, he will attempt to privatize education at the expense of public schools, thus weakening an already fragile financial situation for public schools.
Second, he will accomplish the above by busting unions, especially the teacher's union, and taking away our right to negotiate fair salaries and benefits.
Third, he'll try to reduce all government agency spending by cutting budgets and eliminating essential government services and jobs.
Fourth, he has already stated he believes people should work and not sit around cashing social security checks, so seniors beware!
Last, he has proven that he is not a good man by his past behavior of body slamming a reporter!
We have no one to blame but ourselves.
