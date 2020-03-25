Your gym just closed and you are now socially isolated with your kids at home, a work computer on the kitchen table and your blood pressure starting to rise. Sounds like a breakdown waiting to happen. If you have the COVID-19 blues, continuing with your exercise program could be your lifeline. This is not the time to take a break from your routine and maybe the perfect time to start one.
With Gallatin County health officials rising to meet this national crisis, social distancing measures are in place and will afford us a solid chance of curbing this potentially devastating pandemic.
How does social distancing apply to our exercise options? Running or walking outside is the most obvious touch-free experience. There are currently no regulations on local trails and parks but please self-enforce the six-foot social distancing rule or this could change! Reinforce this with your children and friends and others you see on the trails. You can find more specific information on trail usage and social distancing at: railstotrails.org and Gallatin Valley Land Trust’s Facebook page.
Find ways to do some strength training at home. Dig in the garage and find those hand weights and stability balls and dust them off. Missing your group fitness jam? Check out apps online and improvise with what you have at home; ad-lib, get moving and have some fun.
Have faith that eventually we’ll be able to return to our favorite Montana exercise adventures. In the meantime, we must attend to our own and our neighbor’s well-being, perhaps emerging with a greater appreciation for all that we have here under the Big Sky. Stay home, share the trails at a distance, and keep up your daily routine.