I have prayed for many years for peace in our world. It seems we cannot have peace within our families, our neighbors, church or our own country, so how can we have peace in the world?
There is a lot to disagree with and agree with. I find it sad with all the name-calling in the newspaper in the letter to the editor.
This virus was made by evil. God allowed it to happen. Maybe to wake us up to the fact that we have lost sight of good and evil. We were taught good from evil when we were children.
It seem everything is amoral. We cannot see anything wrong especially when it applies to ourselves. We only find wrong with other people’s ideas and points of view.
We cannot mention God or we are branded as some religious nut. I find that as a compliment as I could have a different reputation as Nancy Pelosi as the queen of partial-birth abortion. I will keep my reputation as a religious fanatic!
