Born and raised 71 years in Bozeman. Raised to tell the truth, be kind to others and animals, don’t be a bully, a cheat or steal. Things taught to young children to mold them into responsible, truthful adults. Trump missed these childhood lessons. Republicans today don’t value these good traits because they blindly support Trump. He’s the biggest offender of the don’t list for children. You supporters are two-faced. “Do as I say, not as I do.” Republicans scream they are moral, church-going Christians. Trump and everything they support goes against basic Christian principals. Two-faced again!
Biggest lie: All Republican representatives swore in 2016 they would never push to elect a Supreme Court judge in an election year. Liars, hypocrites!
Really, a U.S. president slowing mail delivery to limit how Americans vote? Abuse of power! Every American should be furious that Trump messes with our sacred right to vote! Trump’s karma is coming around to bite him.
I’ve had enough! Have you? Everyone speak up now, to wright Trump’s wrongs. Democrats vote early. Tell all Democrats you know to vote early. Hand deliver your ballot to the courthouse. Don’t let Trump steal your right to vote!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.