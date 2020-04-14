During the coronavirus pandemic, Montanans are working together to protect the most vulnerable among us: the elderly, the sick and our heroic health care workers. The sacrifices we’re making are difficult but necessary, and they underscore the importance of something too many of us take for granted: the simple act of being outside.
Here in Bozeman, our way of life is shaped by our shared public lands. We are fortunate to have world-class wild places at our doorstep. During this crisis, the connections we’ve forged in the outdoors are keeping our community strong as friends and neighbors call each other to check in, drop off groceries, and wave to each other on our trails.
But just as I’ve never been more grateful for my local parks and trails than I am right now, I’ve also never been more aware of the costs to the many communities that don’t have safe and welcoming access to the outdoors. Across the country 100 million people in America—including 28 million children—don't have a park within a 10-minute walk of home. That means they lack a place to connect with neighbors, exercise or just get some fresh air.
In Bozeman, nearly 20 percent of us still don’t have a park within walking distance of home. With projects like Story Mill Community Park, which my organization, The Trust for Public Land, opened last summer, we’re making progress, but we still have work to do to reach the goal of equal access to the outdoors for all.
I know that our community is resilient and life will return to normal eventually. When it does, we must stay focused on ensuring that every person, in every neighborhood, has access to a great park. In the meantime, let’s all keep our physical distance but close emotional distance by continuing to help one another get through this crisis.
