After the coup attempt on Jan. 6 the media finally decided to call Trump what he is, a terrorist. Encouraging violence for political gain is terrorism. However Trump did not become a terrorist on the 6th. He was a terrorist before he even took office. In March of 2016 Trump threatened to send his supporters to Bernie Sanders rally and he also told his supporters that he would pay their legal fees for attacking protesters. So the events that took place Wednesday are no surprise.
Trump did not act alone in stoking this violence. The lawmakers who repeated Trumps false claims of a stolen election share the blame in the despicable actions that unfolded in our nation’s capital.
It was not until the after coup attempt failed that Steve Daines decided to change course and call for a peaceful transition of power. Make no mistake this is an attempt to clear his name. Daines became complicit in this insurrection when he began sowing doubt over the election results by telling Trump supporters that he would vote against verifying the election results. Doing so without presenting any evidence of fraud. Steve Daines has betrayed his country and is unfit to hold office.
