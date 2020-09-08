Having just witnessed the most profane public defiling of the White House since the war of 1812, and for nothing more than a ham-handed and nakedly hypocritical political stunt, (RNC naturalization ceremony) I think it is time for Sen. Daines and Congressman Gianforte to answer whether they are or are not more than the sycophantic bootlickers they appear to be.
As a constituent, I would like to know if they support this breach of ethics and law, and if they do not support it, what are they going to do about it? Not holding my breath for any exhibitions of spine from these two.
