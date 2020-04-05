The rapid spread of COVID-19 has brought entire communities to an eerie halt, encouraging individuals to stay indoors. For “essential” workers, staying indoors is not an option. Despite the pandemic, essential workers continue to supply the community with groceries, toiletries, services, repairs and many other goods we can hardly imagine going without.
In a time when such uncertainty floods the nation, we can be absolutely certain of a nightmarish truth: Many essential workers continue to be undervalued. In Montana as of March 28, several retail businesses have been designated essential and the title automatically extends to their employees as well. These essential employees continue to earn minimum, unlivable wages with the barest of hours to ensure they do not qualify for full-time benefits.
Furthermore, they now work in hazardous environments where they are the most susceptible to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many retail workers continue to operate without masks and without proper sanitary measures as an ever-increasing number of customers, frightened by the pandemic, fill their workplaces.
This is an issue of great public concern; if any of these essential workers were to contract COVID-19, the spread of the virus would be exponential. Cashiers, sanitation workers, and other shelf-stockers, for example, come into contact with many customers over the course of their workday and the opportunities for the virus spreading are immeasurable.
It is imperative that we do not overlook the importance of these community workers. These essential workers require better working conditions to continue to support our community. Now is not the time to simply nod and thank these essential employees for their services, but a time to take action to ensure their safety.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.