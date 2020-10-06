I highly endorse Sandy Erhardt as our next Gallatin County Clerk of Court. I've known Sandy for 10 years personally and 19 years professionally.
Whenever I've appeared at the clerk of court's office in my job capacity as an attorney, Sandy has treated me with the upmost professionalism and kindness. She is intelligent, thoughtful, well-educated and very dedicated to her work. Her humility and maturity stand out. As a deputy clerk for 19 years, Sandy's work experience and professionalism make her the ideal candidate to serve as our next clerk of court.
Please choose Sandy Erhardt as our next clerk of court.
