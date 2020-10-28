I worked with Sandy Erhardt at the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court Office and work with her in the capacity of my current position. Sandy has been a valued employee of the clerk’s office for over 19 years.
Jennifer Brandon saw that value and dedication. By allowing her to work a modified schedule of 30+ hours a week, Ms. Brandon enabled Sandy to balance her responsibilities at work with the challenges of being a single mother. Sandy’s calm demeanor, strong work ethic and reliability made her Jennifer Brandon’s choice for management supervisor. Sandy has been in this position for more than four years.
The position of clerk of court is the logical progression of Ms. Erhardt’s career path. Sandy’s experience, strong work ethic, well established working relationships and ability to work under pressure make her the best candidate for clerk of district court.
