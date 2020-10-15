I am writing in support of the Sandy Erhardt’s candidacy for Gallatin County District Court. Sandy has an excellent background, including a college degree in public policy and planning. She has been a clerk in District Court for approximately 20 years. Sandy has demonstrated a high degree of proficiency in that position and she has been management supervisor since 2016. It is important to have someone of Sandy’s caliber in the clerk’s office.
The position of district court clerk is an important component of the justice system and while we have been blessed with a healthy office, it is important to stay current with advances in technology and management of Gallatin County growth. Sandy is dedicated to keeping this county clerk’s office functioning effectively, and she is committed to insuring that the clerk’s office remains a source of pride. Please consider giving her your support.
