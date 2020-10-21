I am regularly reminded of the great need for effective leadership at every level of government. One important race that merits our attention is clerk of district court. The democratic candidate is a long-time deputy clerk, Sandy Erhardt.
While the clerk of district court is not an obvious political position, it is political because Democrats value well-functioning government. Sandy impressed me by asking how she could work to improve the function of district court. Given the district court’s caseload and Gallatin County’s growth, a well-functioning district court is vital to justice in our community. Electing Sandy as clerk of district court will help the district court continue to grow and improve its function.
Voting for Sandy Erhardt for clerk of district court is a smart vote for Gallatin County.
