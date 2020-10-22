While the top-of-the ballot races tend to get the most attention during an election, I want to highlight the race for clerk of district court. This is the first time in over a decade that Gallatin County has seen more than one candidate vying for this seat, and I urge everybody to vote for Sandy Erhardt.
The clerk of district court is the backbone of our county judicial system. This person runs the district clerk’s office which is responsible for maintaining all of the district court records. They also serve as jury commissioner for Gallatin County and issue marriage licenses. Whether you’re involved in the county court system for a civil or criminal matter, getting married, or even buying a house, having a well-run district clerk’s office is important for us all.
Sandy has worked in the district clerk’s office for 19 years. During this time she’s demonstrated a strong work ethic and commitment to excellent customer service. She knows what needs to be done to keep the district clerk’s office running smoothly, even as Gallatin County continues to grow and the workload in the district clerk’s office grows too. Vote for Sandy!
