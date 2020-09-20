I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sandy Erhardt for Gallatin County clerk of court. Sandy has been a deputy clerk for 19 years and is more than qualified to assume the duties of clerk.
She's intelligent, kind, well educated and possesses all of the qualities of a good leader. As the clerk's office moves forward with new technology, they will require a leader equipped to meet these challenges and keep essential court services running efficiently for all of us. Sandy is the candidate who can do that. Regardless of political affiliation, the Clerk's office serves all members of our community.
This is the time to choose the best person for the job; the person best equipped to lead the office into the next decade. Sandy deserves to be elected clerk to continue that history of service to all.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.