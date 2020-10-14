As clergy, among the most joyful parts of the job is to officiate at weddings. It’s one of the few times these days when our daily troubles seem to give way to pure unadulterated love.
Occasionally, we must navigate through technical challenges, which could include obtaining a marriage license. For example, leading up to the wedding, one or both parties may be out of the state or country because of military or employment reasons. In such cases, I’ve been privileged to work with our Clerk of Court Jennifer Brandon, who is retiring this year, and her second in command, Sandy Erhardt, who is running to fill the seat. Their attitude is “how can we overcome this technical problem to serve the needs of ordinary people.” This attitude, combined with caring and creativity, has led to simple solutions.
We will miss Jennifer Brandon’s committed public service. But, with Sandy Erhardt succeeding her, we’ll continue to have someone who cares and who is committed to working with the public to seek solutions to whatever challenges arise.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.