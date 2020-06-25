Our society’s striving for equality in outcome is misdirected. Equality of opportunity is the only true one to be sought as all others are inconsistent with liberty.
Milton Freedman (economist) said, “A society that puts equality ahead of freedom gets neither. A society that puts freedom before equality will get a high degree of both.”
This observation has been echoed down through the ages. Aristotle (philosopher) professed, “It is the greatest inequality to try to make unequal things equal.” Dick Fleager (journalist) indicated, “Equality of opportunity is freedom, but equality of outcome is repression.”
Sometimes there are things so obvious they need not be expanded on such as the differences in individuals. People differ in ability, competence, desire, work ethic, intelligence, dependability, cooperativeness, loyalty, self-control and a plethora of other ways.
To force equality, other than for opportunity and constitutional rights, among those with such diverse characteristics is to deprive them of the normal functioning of their own nature and attaining what their characteristics allow.
Thomas Mann (novelist) observed, “It is a strange fact that freedom and equality, the two basic ideas of democracy, are to some extent contradictory. Logically considered, freedom and equality are mutually exclusive, just as society and the individual are mutually exclusive.”
“We the People” must be certain that any striving for equality must be for opportunity, not a mandate for result.
