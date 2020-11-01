The guest column (Oct. 8) by Darcy Warden of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC) exposes the author’s (and GYC’s) lack of respect and understanding for natural ecosystems, wildlife and science.
She advocates for removal of Douglas fir, Rocky Mountain juniper and sagebrush from foothill environments, citing “expansion of trees into grasslands and shrublands.” Warden refers to the three species, which are all native to Montana, as “intruders.” Science tells us that these ecosystems burn in cycles that may approach 500 years, so the landscapes where Warden advocates for removal of the “intruding” species may have burned as long ago as the year 1520, and the “intruding” woody plants are likely following the natural cycle of repopulating former habitat.
Tragically, such projects are being conducted on public lands throughout the West, the beneficiary being ranchers who view trees as competitors for grass for their cattle, to which Warden clearly concedes. Conspicuously missing in Warden’s piece is even a singular mention of impacts on wildlife. Foothills ecosystems provide important winter range for wildlife; trees offer crucial cover from weather and predators; sage grouse need sagebrush. Trees store carbon, and slow runoff, helping to maintain stream flows for fish, and are important habitat for birds.
This is the just latest negative policy position for an “environmental” group that is in a steep downward spiral: GYC encourages logging in sensitive wildlife habitat, supports grizzly delisting, and supports cattle/sheep grazing in crucial grizzly habitat in the Gravelly Range. GYC is leading the charge to hack away at wilderness in the Gallatins — supporting mountain bikes and motorcycles in the finest wildlife habitat in the lower 48 — and now, promoting the logging of native trees and sage to benefit an introduced species – cattle.
GYC must to return to science-based, environmentally sound decision making.
