Two things happened yesterday that it didn't take me long to see were connected.
First, in the morning, I explained to my 3-year-old son that we don't hit people, even when we're frustrated.
Later, I received an email from an old friend wondering how we are holding up in these volatile times and whether we still live in Montana. In my response, I told him, "We're doing okay, just hoping the guy who beats up journalists doesn't become our next governor. Which is to say, we're still in Montana."
I'm not one to wear my politics on my sleeve. Indeed, I think the degree to which politics has become a form of self-branding is a grave national concern in its own right. But there are graver concerns. Among these are elections, policies, and the effects for citizens that follow from them. But to witness the present discourse is to observe that honest, good-faith policy debate is too high a bar for us to clear right now. Maybe before we aspire to such heights we should begin by clearing the low, low bar of electing as governor someone who respects our civic institutions and who does not beat up journalists when they ask questions he doesn't like.
Next time I tell my son that we don't hit people, even when we're frustrated, I'd like to know that the majority of the people we share this state with agree.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.