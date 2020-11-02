It’s election season and Steve Daines again is rewriting his history to appear supportive of the wants and needs of Montanans. For example, while saying he supports health care, he recently voted again for Republicans to continue a lawsuit that would kill Medicaid and protections for pre-existing conditions.
He’s taken credit for the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act when it was Sen. Tester who led this effort, Daines signed on late in the game, reluctantly. He’s refused to denounce William Pendley, the illegal acting head of the BLM, a vocal advocate for selling our public lands, even after Gov. Bullock’s successful suit forced Pendley to step down from that position.
Haven’t we had enough of this double-speak and deception. Isn’t it time for another senator like Jon Tester, who will be clear and consistent in what he stands for and will stand up for Montanans on key fronts like health care, public lands and our farmers and ranchers, a senator who will lead, not just follow when it’s convenient?
Gov. Bullock has proven his commitment to Montanans. He’s clear and consistent in his positions and has provided leadership on issues that matter to Montanans. We need Gov. Steve Bullock in the Senate.
