I will be amazed if the DNC submits to the established debate format with President Trump. Biden’s mental acuity on full display could be a political disaster for them. Democrats will excuse a poor performance saying he had a bad day when the truth would be he is having a bad decade. But let’s hand him the nuclear launch codes. If this does not frighten you, you are oblivious to reality.
Biden’s most successful campaign strategy so far has been to hide in his basement and avoid answering questions or speaking in public. The liars in the DNC-controlled media seem very happy to campaign for him.
I personally believe the DNC has a more nefarious plan than just winning the election. If elected, Biden will probably step down within the first two years. The DNC oligarchs know he is mentally incapable of serving a full term. His radical socialist VP will ascend to the White House and appoint an even more radical socialist as her VP.
I hope everyone enjoyed their freedoms and prosperity while they lasted.
