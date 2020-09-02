I, too, have several friends who support and vote for Donald trump, most of whom are decent, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens. Most. I’ve seen a number of letters over the past two weeks from some of his supporters who are righteously insulted over a letter published in this section denigrating them, calling them ignorant, racist and full of hate. Those comments were directed at Trump supporters riding in a caravan, waving flags, wearing and displaying MAGA gear – peacefully. They apparently upset someone.
The thing is, Donald trump is a known liar, cheater, misogynist, racist - and arguably – traitor to our Constitution. He trades in deceit, misinformation, defamation and diversion. In a word, he can’t be trusted.
My point is that if you choose to publicly endorse this man, you are announcing that you support – or at least accept – his principles, and they are dastardly. From Benjamin Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanack: “If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.” You are so much better off to support and vote for him – if you must – quietly, and secretly, and disassociate yourself from his negative characteristics.
