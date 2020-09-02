Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I, too, have several friends who support and vote for Donald trump, most of whom are decent, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens. Most. I’ve seen a number of letters over the past two weeks from some of his supporters who are righteously insulted over a letter published in this section denigrating them, calling them ignorant, racist and full of hate. Those comments were directed at Trump supporters riding in a caravan, waving flags, wearing and displaying MAGA gear – peacefully. They apparently upset someone.

The thing is, Donald trump is a known liar, cheater, misogynist, racist - and arguably – traitor to our Constitution. He trades in deceit, misinformation, defamation and diversion. In a word, he can’t be trusted.

My point is that if you choose to publicly endorse this man, you are announcing that you support – or at least accept – his principles, and they are dastardly. From Benjamin Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanack: “If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.” You are so much better off to support and vote for him – if you must – quietly, and secretly, and disassociate yourself from his negative characteristics.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Walt Long

Virginia City

Tags