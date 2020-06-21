The role of ordinary citizens in times of injustice and racial societal distress is difficult to navigate. Since the importation of enslaved Africans in 1690 to provide slave labor, we have functioned in a degraded framework of racial injustice, prejudice and subjugation of black citizens. We have even extended it to other races of people with minority origins.
Slavery has particularly produced a legacy of racism, inequality, injustice, brutality and society has tenaciously held to it. The days of separate elevators, bus and streetcar back seats, separate restrooms, separate public drinking fountains, abuse by taxi drivers, and addressing blacks only by first name, has more or less morphed into intolerable prejudicial mistreatment, violence and killing.
To engender trust some people proclaim they do not see “color.” But color is undeniably seen through our own racially impervious lens. Life experiences and historical inequities have shaped society’s processes while feeding robust structural racism that has led to inequality, poverty, unhealthy environments, poor health, crime and social prejudicial disparities. Society, as we currently know it, is incapable of shirking off the failure to get along with one another? In a biblical sense, we are repeatedly incapable of loving our neighbor.
Protest gatherings are products of objection to ingrained attitudes inherited from early founders to prejudicially use blacks for slavery, mistreatment and abuse. Discrimination and racism have become unwanted social determinants of health. The social contract between government and American citizens has frayed in the struggle to deal with the stresses of the pandemic, racial injustice and police brutality. We have not recognized the additional harm inflicted by discrimination and racism. Our eyes are shut to what we are doing to ourselves. Individual moral accountability is necessary to mold our characters to make the United States the nation we repeatedly falsely proclaim it to be.
