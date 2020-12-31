It is very easy to become cynical and depressed when confronted daily with evidence of public figures conducting fraud, deceit, thievery, and outright illegalities.
However, I was recently reminded of the fundamental goodness of regular citizens who primarily seek to help others. We recently had a medical emergency at our house requiring a 911 call and an ambulance ride to the emergency room. Everyone, from the 911 operator, to the Bridger Fire EMTs, as well as Michelle and the ambulance crew, operated with the highest standards of competence and compassionate care. This empathy for the patient and professionalism continued with the ER personnel and subsequent hospital staff.
Regardless of the selfish dereliction of duty by some major public servants, I remain proud to be an American and serve our fine country with these medical professionals who assisted us.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.