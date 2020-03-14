Another service group in Bozeman who deserve a special thanks goes to the Elks.
Bozeman Elks Lodge #463 has contributed over $17 million in monetary terms and in-kind voluntary hours in this community.
Public service has always been an integral part of being an Elk. In keeping with this tradition, Elks continue creating and participating in programs that better the community.
Bozeman Elks are focused on youth programs, veterans, and improving community life.
During the past several years, Bozeman Elks have hosted and funded dozens of special events and given support to community partners.
That list of serving this community includes A Community-Based Drug Prevention Program, Elks Hoop Shoot -Free Throw Contest/National Competition, Girls/Boys Club–Junior Golf Lessons, Kids Christmas Day, Hope Ride for Critically Ill Children, Most Valuable Student Scholarships, Youth Hockey Programs, Prescription Drug Take- Back Boxes, Flag Disposal/Retirement Boxes, Warriors & Quiet Waters, POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Southwest Montana Veterans Cemetery, Veteran Homelessness, Honoring First Responders Dinner, Fork & Spoon, and Bozeman Public Library Open Door.
Elks like many service groups in Bozeman are investing in this community through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.