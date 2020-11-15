Gallatin County elections deserve congratulations for a job done efficiently, safely and professionally. This general election excelled in a year with more logistical challenges that ever before. From the number of trained personnel needed, to enhanced facilities that could meet the needs of a mostly mail election in a pandemic, all was handled so skillfully that you’d have thought we knew we would have a record-setting voter turnout.
The elections office accommodated same-day voter registration in the Gallatin Fairgrounds where voters could be more spread out. Volunteers handed out paperwork and clipboards to voters so by their time they reached the registration table, the process was already underway to register them efficiently. This shortened the time it took from start to finish. The fairground capacity far exceeds that of the courthouse. It was masterfully done.
Even those that didn’t “mask up” were equally accommodated in a room segregated for everyone’s safety. They did this at the courthouse as well. Outdoor ballot drop boxes were staffed with competent election judges where the elements fortunately accommodated us with relative comfort.
In short, congratulations to Gallatin Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad and Elections Administrator Casey Hayes for a job done with excellence in a very difficult year. Thank you for helping us vote safely and efficiently!
