On the afternoon of May 27, less than a week before the June 2 primary election, the Montana Supreme Court overturned a ruling from a district judge in Billings that allowed ballots postmarked up to Election Day to be counted in this year’s primary election.
Within minutes of the ruling, politicos on both sides quickly pivoted. They informed voters to mail their ballots immediately, drop them off at the county election office, or hold on to them until Election Day to be dropped off at collection points around the state.
The only mistake in that messaging was that anyone was still advocating for mailing ballots. A ballot postmarked Thursday, May 28, was unlikely to make it to the county elections office on time, and thus unlikely to be counted.
The Montana Supreme Court knew this; it was the exact reason the judge in Billings ruled in favor of extended voting. The mail, as a result of the pandemic, was taking far longer than it normally would. The Montana Supreme Court voted 5-2 not in favor of upholding the “rule of law,” but in favor of quietly disenfranchising an untold number of voters.
The point of this letter is not to call the results of our June election into question. It is to point out that people were unquestionably disenfranchised due to the Supreme Court's ruling, and that there are ways to combat this particular brand of disenfranchisement this fall.
Consider these pieces of advice: Vote early; immediately if possible. Check the status of your ballot often. (https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/) If your ballot has not been received the Friday before the election, get down to the county elections office and cast a provisional ballot.
The election in November is the most important of our lifetimes. Make sure your voice is heard.
