The Chronicle is again this year limiting the length of election-related letters to the editor to 200 words. The limit for other letters will remain at 300 words.
And because we are anticipating a high number of letters, writers will be allowed to opine only once about a particular political race between now and the general election in November.
Writers can submit letters about different races, but they will not be allowed to write about the same race more than once. Letters received prior to May 31 are exempt from these rules.
As always, form letters will not be published, nor will we except letters from those who live outside the Chronicle’s circulation area.
Thank you for your adherence.
