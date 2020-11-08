After reading the article "For the Arts," we were shocked that the city commission is close to creating a new taxpayer funded initiative. Some questions certainly should be addressed prior to the final vote on Nov. 10: 1) How was the arbitrary 1% factor created? 2) Since this “set aside” affects overall construction total estimates and may be construed to be a tax, shouldn’t this initiative be submitted to a vote by the Bozeman residents? 3) How does this initiative fare above existing priorities, including affordable housing, BSD7 homeless student population, emergency housing, ninth elementary school, and the $7M deferred parks and trail maintenance, to name a few?
We find ourselves questioning if the commission’s decision-making protocols are predicated on the actual prioritized needs of the community. How does this initiative possibly enjoy this high a priority? Given the heavy tax burden that already plagues city homeowners, we strongly encourage the city commission to take a pause, reflect on existing priorities, and vote a unanimous "no" on Nov 10. Given the first core principle of city management responsibility is the allocation of scarce public funding resources within the city’s budget, wouldn’t informed decision-making protocols require a conclusion that this the initiative actually ranks higher than other pressing priorities? We think not.
That is not to say the “For the Arts” initiative is not important to our community. We ourselves are strong supporters of the arts and privately support them. The world is in the middle of a pandemic. There are many unknowns and uncertainties regarding how this pandemic will affect the projected tax revenue in the coming years. Clearly, this is not the time to create a new, taxpayer-funded initiative. Now is the time for the commission to pause to ensure critical needs are met.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.