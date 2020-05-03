America is awash with politicians who think the public treasury exists to make themselves and their friends wealthy. We have politicians who design public policy to grease the skids for the illegal activities of family members and associates. Politicians of all stripes invite private lobbyists to write self-dealing legislation that subverts the public interest. There are even politicians who would force opponents to expose themselves to the plague in order to cast a vote.
How did we become a country of such villainy?
It may start with a deal to buy land for a new school from a speculator at an inflated price. Then, a project manager may jigger some construction bidding documents so a buddy-builder can receive a sole-source contract. It progresses when a city commission allows a flat-wallet contractor to low-ball a bid by ignoring certain zoning regulations. Instead of requiring the contractor to follow the rules up front, the commission later sympathizes with the “poor” contractor who made sure that, if he goes ahead with construction without proper approval, the “get-‘er-done” city commissioners will go along.
Meanwhile, a businessman becomes governor and, for the price of a large campaign contribution, directs his administration to help a friendly mining company pollute a whole watershed with no obligation to remediate the damage. Running on his business experience (Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!), the governor later becomes president, bringing his vested interests with him into the White House. Pretty soon he is dealing with like-minded Congress critters that are motivated to help bury all the body parts under a great stonewall.
America is in urgent need of a universal, STEM-like curriculum to teach ethics. Without an understanding of what really constitutes good governance, many Americans will continue to believe, disastrously, that our elected officials do good when they act badly.
